Saskatoon Police charge 9 in probe into catalytic converter thefts

As catalytic converter thefts continued to rise through 2022, the Saskatoon Police Service has pursued an investigation that has led to nine arrests.

In March and April, eight people were arrested in separate events and collectively face 43 criminal code charges. A ninth person was arrested last month.

On May 19, Saskatoon Police seized 66 catalytic converters after two searches, one at a residence in the 600 block of Central Avenue and the other at a business in the 2000 block of 60th Street West.

A 30-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with possession of stolen property for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime. He is the ninth person charged in the investigation.

According to data provided by SGI, catalytic converter thefts soared last year, and are on track for another hefty year: 29 in 2019; 34 in 2020; 610 in 2021; and 410 year-to-date for 2022. The estimated loss incurred from these claims is approximately $2,289,388.

