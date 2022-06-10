Menu

Canada

Saskatoon Police charge 9 in probe into catalytic converter thefts

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 3:02 pm
According to numbers from SGI, in 2022, 410 registered catalytic converter thefts have occurred to date. View image in full screen
According to numbers from SGI, in 2022, 410 registered catalytic converter thefts have occurred to date. File / Global News

As catalytic converter thefts continued to rise through 2022, the Saskatoon Police Service has pursued an investigation that has led to nine arrests.

In March and April, eight people were arrested in separate events and collectively face 43 criminal code charges. A ninth person was arrested last month.

Read more: Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Saskatchewan in 2022

On May 19, Saskatoon Police seized 66 catalytic converters after two searches, one at a residence in the 600 block of Central Avenue and the other at a business in the 2000 block of 60th Street West.

A 30-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with possession of stolen property for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime. He is the ninth person charged in the investigation.

Read more: Saskatoon police warn of ‘hacked’ scam demanding Bitcoin, bank transfer from victims

 

According to data provided by SGI, catalytic converter thefts soared last year, and are on track for another hefty year: 29 in 2019; 34 in 2020; 610 in 2021; and 410 year-to-date for 2022. The estimated loss incurred from these claims is approximately $2,289,388.

