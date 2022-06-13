Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Wet weather to eventually ease

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 2:07 pm
5 to 30 millimetres of rain is possible by Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Five to 30 millimetres of rain is possible by Wednesday morning. SkyTracker Weather

It was another soggy start to a June week in the Okanagan.

Wet weather returned Monday and 15 to 35 millimetres of rain was expected to fall on the Central Okanagan by Tuesday morning, when a high of 18 C is forecast.

 

Rain continues to push into the Okanagan Monday night into Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Rain continues to push into the Okanagan Monday night into Tuesday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Clouds return after Wednesday morning sunshine but the mercury will rebound to above 20 C late in the day.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected to linger through the rest of the week as daytime highs continue to attempt to break past 20 C with a chance of some showers or storms at times.

Father’s Day weekend starts a bit wetter with the chance of showers with a slightly drier Father’s Day Sunday as highs continue to make their way into the 20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

