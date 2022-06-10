Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Canada poised to become 1st country to add warnings on individual cigarettes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2022 1:37 pm
Canada cigarettes View image in full screen
A smoker puts out a cigarette in a public ash tray in Ottawa on May 31, 2016. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press file photo

Canada is poised to become the first country in the world to require that a warning be printed on every cigarette.

Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett says the measure is meant to reach more people, including youth who often share cigarettes and don’t encounter the packaging.

A 75-day consultation period is to begin tomorrow.

Read more: New Zealand plans lifetime cigarette ban in one of world’s toughest crackdowns

Bennett also revealed expanded warnings for cigarette packages that include a longer list of smoking’s health effects.

Trending Stories

Canada has required the photo warnings since the turn of the millennium, but the images haven’t been updated in a decade.

Rob Cunningham, senior policy analyst with the Canadian Cancer Society, notes that Canada also set a precedent by requiring the photo warnings, with other countries following suit.

Story continues below advertisement

He says he hopes the warnings printed on cigarettes themselves take off internationally as well.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canada News tagTobacco tagCanadian Health tagCigarette Warning Labels tagCanada cigarette laws tagcanada tobacco laws tagcigarette labelling tagcigarette tobacco tagtobacco news tagtobacoo labels tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers