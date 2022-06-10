Canada poised to become 1st country to add warnings on individual cigarettes

Send this page to someone via email

Canada is poised to become the first country in the world to require that a warning be printed on every cigarette.

Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett says the measure is meant to reach more people, including youth who often share cigarettes and don’t encounter the packaging.

A 75-day consultation period is to begin tomorrow.

Bennett also revealed expanded warnings for cigarette packages that include a longer list of smoking’s health effects.

Canada has required the photo warnings since the turn of the millennium, but the images haven’t been updated in a decade.

Rob Cunningham, senior policy analyst with the Canadian Cancer Society, notes that Canada also set a precedent by requiring the photo warnings, with other countries following suit.

He says he hopes the warnings printed on cigarettes themselves take off internationally as well.