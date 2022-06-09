Menu

Canada

Laurier announces new sponsorship deals with Waterloo Brewing, Mammoth Mug

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 3:28 pm
Wilfrid Laurier University's campus is shown on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015 in Waterloo, Ont. View image in full screen
Wilfrid Laurier University's campus is shown on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015 in Waterloo, Ont. CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah Yoon

Wilfrid Laurier University has announced that it has signed new sponsorship deals with Waterloo Brewing and Mammoth Mug that will create five new athletic scholarships.

The two local companies will contribute more than $500,000 to pay for the grants for equity-deserving students.

Read more: Wilfrid Laurier University to examine ‘complex legacy’ and current impact of namesake

“We believe access to education helps build strong communities, so we hope to help agreements inspire Laurier’s student-athletes as they work hard at their post-secondary education, both on and off the field,” George Croft, president and CEO of Waterloo Brewing, stated.

The two companies are not going away empty-handed as Waterloo Brewing becomes the school’s official beer, cider and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage sponsor, while Mammoth Mug will be featured on the sidelines at games as it becomes the athletic program’s bottle sponsor.

Read more: Former Barenaked Ladies frontman to receive honorary doctorate from Laurier University

“Laurier’s student-athletes have been a pillar of our community and we are looking forward to further elevating their EDI presence in Waterloo Region,” Mammoth Mug CEO Joe Kirkpatrick stated.

