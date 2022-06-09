Laurier announces new sponsorship deals with Waterloo Brewing, Mammoth Mug

Send this page to someone via email

Wilfrid Laurier University has announced that it has signed new sponsorship deals with Waterloo Brewing and Mammoth Mug that will create five new athletic scholarships.

The two local companies will contribute more than $500,000 to pay for the grants for equity-deserving students.

“We believe access to education helps build strong communities, so we hope to help agreements inspire Laurier’s student-athletes as they work hard at their post-secondary education, both on and off the field,” George Croft, president and CEO of Waterloo Brewing, stated.

The two companies are not going away empty-handed as Waterloo Brewing becomes the school’s official beer, cider and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage sponsor, while Mammoth Mug will be featured on the sidelines at games as it becomes the athletic program’s bottle sponsor.

“Laurier’s student-athletes have been a pillar of our community and we are looking forward to further elevating their EDI presence in Waterloo Region,” Mammoth Mug CEO Joe Kirkpatrick stated.