Health

Pilot project for new family doctor funding model launches in Nova Scotia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2022 1:58 pm
Nova Scotia is launching a pilot project that will permit some family doctors to be paid for the number of patients on their roster, not just for the services provided.

Currently, family physicians in the province are paid only for the number of services they provide.

Read more: Medical delays from COVID-19 led to more advanced cancer cases, say Canadian doctors

Health Minister Michelle Thompson says three family physician clinics with 19 doctors will participate in the pilot.

The pilot, which is expected to expand in the coming months to include 30 more doctors working for three additional clinics, will run until March 2023.

Read more: New Doctors N.S. president on burnout, backlogs and embracing virtual care

Dr. Leisha Hawker, president of Doctors Nova Scotia, the professional association that represents all physicians in the province, says this new payment model will help improve doctor recruitment and retention by supporting more collaborative models of care.

She says it’s not yet clear if this model will lead to doctors being paid more for care they provide.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
