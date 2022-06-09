Menu

Health

Manitoba laboratory expands newborn screening program

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 1:38 pm
A newborn baby holding its mother's hand. View image in full screen
A newborn baby holding its mother's hand. Getty Images

A newborn screening program at the Cadham Provincial Laboratory is expanding its services to include spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

According to the province, SMA is among the most common causes of fatal genetic disorders in children, occurring in roughly one in 18,000 babies.

“Being able to expand our newborn screening program means faster, more accurate information and better options for Manitoba families,” said Dr. Paul Van Caeseele, medical director of the Cadham Provincial Laboratory.

“SMA screening will diagnose babies before irreversible disease occurs and connect them to early care that will give them much greater opportunity to live active, healthy lives.”

Muscular Dystrophy Canada will be giving $235,000 to the lab over a period of two years to support the expansion.

“Early diagnosis is the key to improving outcomes for babies born with metabolic, endocrine or genetic disorders such as spinal muscular atrophy,” said Health Minister Audrey Gordon.

“Our government is proud to work with our partners across the health-care system to expand the newborn screening program to include testing for SMA, because we know it is the first step in accessing treatment and ensuring the best outcomes for families.”

