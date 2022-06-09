Garage destroyed in south Winnipeg blaze

The residents of a Poplarwood Avenue home were able to get out safely when a detached two-car garage on the property went up in flames.
Winnipeg fire crews were called to the south Winnipeg home Wednesday around 5:15 p.m., and were able to safely locate the family’s pets while protecting the adjacent home.
No one was injured in the incident, but the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said the garage is expected to be a complete loss, while the house suffered minor heat damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
