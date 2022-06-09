Menu

Fire

Garage destroyed in south Winnipeg blaze

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 12:29 pm
A Winnipeg fire truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Joe Scarpelli/Global News

The residents of a Poplarwood Avenue home were able to get out safely when a detached two-car garage on the property went up in flames.

Winnipeg fire crews were called to the south Winnipeg home Wednesday around 5:15 p.m., and were able to safely locate the family’s pets while protecting the adjacent home.

Read more: Winnipeg fire crews fight Wednesday morning house fire

No one was injured in the incident, but the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said the garage is expected to be a complete loss, while the house suffered minor heat damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

