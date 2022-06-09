Menu

Sports

RBC Canadian Open tees off for first time since 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2022 9:55 am

TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open has teed off for the 111th time.

The national men’s golf championship was cancelled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rory McIlroy, who won the tournament at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in 2019, is back in the field.

Read more: 5 things to know about the 2022 Canadian Open

The native of Northern Ireland says he is eager to defend his title because he respects the history of the sport.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., is the top ranked Canadian in the field and will be joined by 19 of his fellow countrymen.

Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., and Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., will form an all-Canadian trio for the first and second rounds.

Story continues below advertisement
Course Preview: The Canadian Open returns after a two-year absence
Course Preview: The Canadian Open returns after a two-year absence – May 29, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
