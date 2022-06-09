Menu

Health

Ontario COVID numbers: 549 people in hospital, 118 in intensive care

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 10:25 am
Click to play video: 'Remaining mask mandates for Ontario set to expire this weekend' Remaining mask mandates for Ontario set to expire this weekend
WATCH ABOVE: Remaining mask mandates in the province for transit, long-term care homes and hospitals are set to be removed Saturday. Brittany Rosen has reaction from medical experts.

Ontario is reporting 549 people in hospital with COVID on Thursday, with 118 in intensive care.

This is up by 27 for hospitalizations and an increase of four for ICUs since the previous day.

Last Thursday, there were 670 hospitalizations with 119 in ICU.

According to latest data for hospitalizations, 58 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 36 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 907 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to PCR testing eligibility. The provincial case total now stands at 1,310,525.

The death toll in the province has risen to 13,314 from the previous day as 10 new virus-related death were added. Three of the deaths occurred more than a month ago and were added following data cleanup, according to the report.

There are a total of 1,288,515 recoveries, which is around 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 983 from the previous day.

Trending Stories

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91.4 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 93.2 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 57.1 per cent — more than 7.3 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 56.8 per cent with 36.5 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 13,556 doses in the last day.

The government said 9,777 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 3,090 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 6.6 per cent, down from 7.2 per cent reported a week ago.

