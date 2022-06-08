Public input sought for waterfront concept plan in Summerland

Send this page to someone via email

The District of Summerland says the second round of public engagement regarding its waterfront concept plan is now underway.

The waterfront concept plan is a large undertaking, with the district saying the plan will set the future course of parkland, beaches, amenities and infrastructure spanning from the Peach Orchard Beach Park boat house to the south end of Rotary Beach Park.

The district says it’s “encouraging the community to review the draft waterfront concept plan, which includes: the key findings of the first round of community engagement; draft vision, goals, and objectives; initial concept drawings for each beach; and proposed key actions.”

A public open house is set for Thursday, June 16, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Summerland Arena banquet room. A presentation will take place at 5:30 p.m.

Also, an online public survey will be open until June 26.

“This second round of engagement will assist with finalizing the waterfront concept plan which will include recommended improvements, upgrades, and future management of these valuable waterfront public parks,” the district said.

For more information about the survey and the concept plan, visit the District of Summerland’s website.

