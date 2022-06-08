Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Public input sought for waterfront concept plan in Summerland

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 6:50 pm
The District of Summerland says a public open house is set for Thursday, June 16, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Summerland Arena banquet room. View image in full screen
The District of Summerland says a public open house is set for Thursday, June 16, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Summerland Arena banquet room. District of Summerland

The District of Summerland says the second round of public engagement regarding its waterfront concept plan is now underway.

The waterfront concept plan is a large undertaking, with the district saying the plan will set the future course of parkland, beaches, amenities and infrastructure spanning from the Peach Orchard Beach Park boat house to the south end of Rotary Beach Park.

Read more: New wildlife rehab centre opens in Summerland

The district says it’s “encouraging the community to review the draft waterfront concept plan, which includes: the key findings of the first round of community engagement; draft vision, goals, and objectives; initial concept drawings for each beach; and proposed key actions.”

A public open house is set for Thursday, June 16, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Summerland Arena banquet room. A presentation will take place at 5:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Also, an online public survey will be open until June 26.

Click to play video: 'Summerland, B.C. winery bottles first vintage' Summerland, B.C. winery bottles first vintage
Summerland, B.C. winery bottles first vintage – Apr 18, 2022

“This second round of engagement will assist with finalizing the waterfront concept plan which will include recommended improvements, upgrades, and future management of these valuable waterfront public parks,” the district said.

For more information about the survey and the concept plan, visit the District of Summerland’s website.

Click to play video: 'Construction begins on new enhancement for Summerland, B.C. playground' Construction begins on new enhancement for Summerland, B.C. playground
Construction begins on new enhancement for Summerland, B.C. playground – Mar 30, 2022

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagsouth okanagan tagsummerland tagokanagan lake tagdistrict of summerland tagSummerland waterfront concept plan tagwaterfront concept plan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers