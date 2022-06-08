City of Winnipeg launches new branding, slogan

Winnipeg officially has a new brand and logo.

Economic Development Winnipeg launched the new brand, “Made from what’s real,” on Wednesday afternoon. The slogan came from more than two years of engagement with Winnipeggers and the brand will be used to attract tourism and investment in the city.

“There has always been a realness and sincerity to how Winnipeggers talk about this city and whether you visit here or live here, there is a great story to tell,” said Economic Development Winnipeg’s Dayna Spiring.

“What our research found is that Winnipeggers are proud of the ingenuity, creativity and industriousness of our city. We build exceptional things here, we invest in them, we protect them and we need to celebrate them.”

The brand was developed in partnership with Travel Manitoba, whose president Colin Ferguson said he’s “thrilled” the city has a unique brand that will encourage Winnipeggers to take on the role of ambassador for their city.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the “Made from what’s real” brand began a rollout campaign on social media, television, and even in movie theatres.

