Politics

City of Winnipeg launches new branding, slogan

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 1:48 pm
Click to play video: 'V2Economic Development Winnipeg unveils new branding for city' V2Economic Development Winnipeg unveils new branding for city
Dayna Spiring discuss the strategy behind the city's newest and first logo.

Winnipeg officially has a new brand and logo.

Economic Development Winnipeg launched the new brand, “Made from what’s real,” on Wednesday afternoon. The slogan came from more than two years of engagement with Winnipeggers and the brand will be used to attract tourism and investment in the city.

“There has always been a realness and sincerity to how Winnipeggers talk about this city and whether you visit here or live here, there is a great story to tell,” said Economic Development Winnipeg’s Dayna Spiring.

“What our research found is that Winnipeggers are proud of the ingenuity, creativity and industriousness of our city. We build exceptional things here, we invest in them, we protect them and we need to celebrate them.”

Read more: Winnipeg Goldeyes unveil new logo

The brand was developed in partnership with Travel Manitoba, whose president Colin Ferguson said he’s “thrilled” the city has a unique brand that will encourage Winnipeggers to take on the role of ambassador for their city.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the “Made from what’s real” brand began a rollout campaign on social media, television, and even in movie theatres.

Click to play video: 'Spray pads open Saturday, mark beginning of Winnipeg summer fun' Spray pads open Saturday, mark beginning of Winnipeg summer fun
Spray pads open Saturday, mark beginning of Winnipeg summer fun – May 27, 2022
