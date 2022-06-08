Menu

Canada

N.S. mass shooting inquiry: Communications official admits warning was delayed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2022 12:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Former RCMP communications officer testifies during N.S. mass shooting inquiry' Former RCMP communications officer testifies during N.S. mass shooting inquiry
The RCMP officer who sent out the tweet about the gunman’s replica cruiser during the Nova Scotia shooting says she had to endure an agonizing 27-minute wait before it was approved. Retired Cpl. Jennifer Clarke took to the stand at mass casualty commission proceedings Tuesday. As Graeme Benjamin reports, she says she’s not sure what could have been done differently.

A senior RCMP official broke down in tears today when she told a public inquiry that communications procedures she used to alert the public to an active shooter led to a crucial delay during the killer’s rampage.

Lia Scanlan’s testimony stands in sharp contrast to what she told inquiry investigators last September, when she insisted she would not have done anything differently on the morning of April 19, 2020.

Read more: Issuing alert about N.S. gunman would have led to more dead police: RCMP official

Scanlan, who was director of strategic communications for the Nova Scotia RCMP at the time of the mass shooting, said today that communications procedures had to change.

Trending Stories

That was her response when asked why it took the Mounties more than three hours to warn the public that the killer was driving a car that looked exactly like an RCMP cruiser.

Story continues below advertisement

The inquiry has heard the suspect had killed 13 people in Portapique, N.S., the night before, but the public was only told through Twitter that police were investigating a firearms complaint.

Read more: Lost emails and unexplained delays: Mass shooting inquiry uncovers new RCMP snags

It wasn’t until early the next morning that police realized the suspect had resumed killing people in northern and central Nova Scotia, where another nine people died that day.

Though the RCMP had obtained a photo of the car at 7:27 a.m., a tweet warning the public about the vehicle wasn’t sent out until 10:17 a.m. — a delay that has been the focus of much speculation and public outrage, given that four people died during the time frame.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
