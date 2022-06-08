Lotto Max draw produces a dozen major winners across Ontario

While the winning ticket for the grand prize in Tuesday’s night Lotto Max draw was sold in Quebec, there will be multiple people in Ontario who will also be beaming after they check their tickets.
OLG says 14 people across Canada also won all or a portion of Maxmillions draws with nine of the winning tickets being sold in Ontario.
Tickets worth $1 million were sold in Simcoe County, Peterborough, Sarnia, Mississauga and the Timiskaming-Cochrane area.
In addition, two tickets worth $500,000 were sold in Brampton while others were sold in Grey County and Toronto.
There was also a second prize ticket for the main draw sold in Richmond Hill that is worth $259,074.50 and five $100,000 Encore winning tickets sold in Oxford County (two), Burlington, York Region and the Timiskaming-Cochrane area.
The jackpot for the next draw on June 10 will be $43 million.
The unofficial winning numbers for Tuesday night’s draw are 06, 13, 17, 20, 28, 36 and 44 with the bonus number being 31.
The unofficial winning numbers for Tuesday night’s Maxmillions are:
01 02 06 07 08 38 50
01 02 06 07 14 20 23
01 07 11 14 20 28 37
01 07 26 36 37 38 40
01 08 10 13 18 21 25
01 12 31 32 33 35 44
02 03 12 14 22 23 32
02 05 07 15 16 20 40
02 05 22 37 39 40 46
02 06 19 21 31 44 50
02 09 16 18 29 36 42
02 18 19 20 40 42 47
03 08 11 20 22 33 37
03 09 11 21 26 37 47
03 14 21 24 33 39 46
04 05 10 23 31 40 42
04 06 08 10 24 43 45
04 08 09 19 28 31 44
04 08 21 32 44 47 48
04 09 29 38 40 45 49
04 10 15 17 18 23 24
04 10 18 29 34 43 48
04 12 18 23 34 40 48
05 07 09 15 26 27 30
05 10 23 26 37 40 41
05 33 40 42 46 48 49
06 09 11 22 24 35 43
06 11 28 32 34 38 40
06 12 13 30 36 40 44
06 15 20 23 28 32 35
07 08 12 21 22 23 37
07 08 19 24 27 32 42
07 10 13 22 23 28 44
07 12 14 18 20 22 37
07 12 20 21 31 40 43
08 26 29 33 34 36 42
09 10 16 26 31 33 38
10 16 18 20 33 47 49
12 20 22 35 37 40 49
13 17 24 35 43 45 48
14 17 19 23 44 45 46
14 18 20 22 37 42 43
15 18 19 24 42 46 50
17 18 20 24 33 36 41
18 20 22 24 43 45 49
18 20 24 28 33 42 47
20 30 37 38 40 41 48
