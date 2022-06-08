Quebec’s 10 worst roads unveiled and none of them are in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

The votes are in for the 10 worst roads in Quebec for 2022 — and none of them are in pothole-riddled Montreal.

The Quebec branch of the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) released the results on Wednesday, following the seventh annual survey on which streets and arteries are not up to snuff.

Nearly 9,000 votes were cast over a month-long period between April 26 to May 26, according to the organization.

So, where are the worst roads exactly? The so-called winner, or the stretch that received the most votes, was de la Gappe Boulevard in Gatineau. The photo provided by CAA-Quebec shows car and bus drivers navigating a beat-up intersection, covered with water-filled potholes.

In fact, the city of Gatineau had a total of three streets make the list. Cook Road and Route 105 are also among the worst roads in the province.

View image in full screen De la Gappe Boulevard in Gatineau was voted the worst road in Quebec in 2022. Courtesy of CAA Quebec

Du Vieux-Moulin Road in Saint-Isidore, located around 35 kilometres southwest of Montreal, placed second. The much-used artery of Curé-Labelle Boulevard (also known as Route 117) in Saint-Jérôme came in third.

Montreal may not have cracked the top 10, but the province’s capital certainly did. Quebec City’s St-Sacrement Avenue and Ste-Foy Road came in at seventh and ninth, respectively.

Along with Quebec City, the Capitale-Nationale region accounted for a total of three of the worst roads. Ste-Brigitte Avenue in Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval — located about five hours northeast of the provincial capital — placed fifth.

Lastly, the Chaudière-Appalaches region accounted for two spots. Saint-Agapit’s Gourdeau Avenue snagged sixth place. Right across from Quebec City, the city of Lévis’ Taniata Avenue was voted the eighth worst road.

View image in full screen Goudreau Avenue in Saint-Agapit was voted among the top 10 worst roads in Quebec. Courtesy of CAA Quebec

Montreal may have been spared by voters this year in the province-wide survey, but CAA-Quebec also asks people to weigh on the worst roads in each region.

The top five worst streets in the city are main arteries, with most of them spanning across several neighbourhoods:

Notre-Dame Street East Christophe-Colomb Avenue Sherbroke Street East De l’Acadie Boulevard Papineau Avenue

A full list of the province’s worst roads, including a region-by-region breakdown, can be found on CAA Quebec’s website.