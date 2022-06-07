Redhead holds lead in Thompson byelection; NDP declares victory

Send this page to someone via email

As the numbers continue to roll in, the NDP is declaring victory in the Thompson byelection.

As of late Tuesday night, with 25 of 53 polls being reported, the NDP led by former Shamattawa First Nation Chief Eric Redhead held a 909-436 lead over the PC’s led by Charlotte Larocque.

In a late release by the party, Redhead says “This campaign was about one thing: the future northern families want. I’m honoured that northerners chose me to carry on the legacy of Danielle Adams.”

Adams was the former MLA in the area, who was killed in a car crash in December 2021.

“Eric is a leader who cares about this community and its future,” said NDP Leader Wab Kinew.

“I know he will be an excellent MLA, who focuses on fixing the damage the PCs caused and making life more affordable for northerners. His election is one more step towards an NDP government that works for all Manitobans.”

The results won’t be officially verified until June 14, according to Elections Manitoba.