3 arrested for assault with bear spray, damage to vehicles in Port Hope: Northumberland OPP

Three people face multiple charges after two people were assaulted in the Municipality of Port Hope, Ont., early Sunday.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 3:15 a.m. June 5, officers responded to a reported altercation in a wooded area in the municipality. Police determined two people were assaulted and sprayed with bear spray. In addition, car windows were smashed and tires were slashed on two vehicles.

The investigation led to a search warrant being executed at a residence on Monday, June 6, and the arrest of three people.

Daniel Sherwin, 22, from Cobourg, was arrested and charged with assault, possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose and two counts of mischief (under $5,000 and over $5,000).

Kevin Luffman, 54, and Jayden McDonald-Whyte, 22, both from Port Hope, were each charged with two counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine and other drugs).

McDonald-Whyte was additionally charged with weapons offences.

Luffman was released and is scheduled to appear in court on June 29.

Sherwin and McDonald-Whyte were both held in custody and were scheduled court appearances in Cobourg on Tuesday, OPP said.