Canada

Justin Bieber says he is postponing Toronto concerts due to an illness

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 2:50 pm
Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. View image in full screen
Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Justin Bieber says he is postponing his “next few shows” due to an illness.

Bieber was set to perform at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on both Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

He is then scheduled to perform in the United States throughout the rest of the month, including in Washington, D.C., on June 10 and New York City on June 13 and 14.

Read more: Hailey Bieber reveals details of her recent ‘mini-stroke’ health scare

It’s not clear how many concerts are being postponed, or when they may now take place.

“Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse,” Bieber wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders). To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna get rest and get better!”

Trending Stories

Global News has reached out to Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, which owns Scotiabank Arena, for more information.

Bieber’s statement on Instagram Tuesday. View image in full screen
Bieber’s statement on Instagram Tuesday. Instagram
Click to play video: 'The Weeknd, Justin Bieber among YouTube top trending videos for 2021' The Weeknd, Justin Bieber among YouTube top trending videos for 2021
The Weeknd, Justin Bieber among YouTube top trending videos for 2021 – Dec 30, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
