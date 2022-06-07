Justin Bieber says he is postponing Toronto concerts due to an illness

Send this page to someone via email

Justin Bieber says he is postponing his “next few shows” due to an illness.

Bieber was set to perform at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on both Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

He is then scheduled to perform in the United States throughout the rest of the month, including in Washington, D.C., on June 10 and New York City on June 13 and 14.

It’s not clear how many concerts are being postponed, or when they may now take place.

“Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse,” Bieber wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

“My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders). To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna get rest and get better!”

Global News has reached out to Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, which owns Scotiabank Arena, for more information.

Bieber's statement on Instagram Tuesday.

