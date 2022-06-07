Menu

Politics

UCP backbencher Leela Aheer throws hat into leadership race

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 12:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Premier Jason Kenney speaks about staying on until new UCP leader is chosen' Premier Jason Kenney speaks about staying on until new UCP leader is chosen
WATCH (May 20): One day after a caucus meeting, Premier Jason Kenney spoke Friday about staying on as leader and premier until a new leader of the United Conservative Party is chosen. Tom Vernon has more from Calgary. – May 20, 2022

A familiar name in Alberta politics has put her name on the ballot for the next UCP leadership race. Leela Aheer has announced Tuesday she will be running to be leader of the United Conservative Party.

Read more: UCP backbencher Leela Aheer urges Kenney to admit he botched COVID-19 response, take action

She confirmed with Global News Tuesday morning, she will be running for the UCP top spot. It makes her the sixth person to enter the race.

​Aheer will join Rob Breakenridge on 770 CHQR at 2:30p.m. MT to discuss the future of the United Conservative Party and what makes her stand out amongst the others in the running.

Read more: Travis Toews steps down as finance minister, throws hat into UCP leadership race

As of Tuesday morning, Aheer along with UCP backbencher Brian Jean, former Wildrose Party leader Danielle Smith, former UCP finance minister Travis Toews, Amisk Mayor Bill Rock, and Independent (former UCP) MLA Todd Loewen have put their names forward.

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s Kenney ‘miscalculated’ UCP grassroots backlash: Smith' Alberta’s Kenney ‘miscalculated’ UCP grassroots backlash: Smith
Alberta’s Kenney ‘miscalculated’ UCP grassroots backlash: Smith – May 22, 2022

Aheer entered politics in May 2015 as an MLA and was then re-elected for the newly formed Chestermere-Strathmore riding in 2019.

Trending Stories

She was Jason Kenney’s former minister of culture, multiculturalism and the status of women, but was critical of Kenney’s actions earlier in the pandemic and was kicked out of cabinet in July, although the premier denied the demotion was punishment for her remarks.

Read more: Intraparty war in Premier Jason Kenney’s UCP sees Twitter fight over clown image

Aheer first made the announcement on Real Talk Live, and told host Ryan Jesperson she wasn’t “100 per cent sure” about entering the race from the start as there’s a lot that comes with being party leader.

However, after talks with family, friends and supporters, she felt as though it was time “to come together” and is excited for the opportunity to “engage with Albertans and gain their trust back.”

Click to play video: 'Kenney attends 1st cabinet meeting since announcing he plans to step down as UCP leader' Kenney attends 1st cabinet meeting since announcing he plans to step down as UCP leader
Kenney attends 1st cabinet meeting since announcing he plans to step down as UCP leader – May 20, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
