UCP backbencher Leela Aheer throws hat into leadership race

A familiar name in Alberta politics has put her name on the ballot for the next UCP leadership race. Leela Aheer has announced Tuesday she will be running to be leader of the United Conservative Party.

She confirmed with Global News Tuesday morning, she will be running for the UCP top spot. It makes her the sixth person to enter the race.

Aheer will join Rob Breakenridge on 770 CHQR at 2:30p.m. MT to discuss the future of the United Conservative Party and what makes her stand out amongst the others in the running.

As of Tuesday morning, Aheer along with UCP backbencher Brian Jean, former Wildrose Party leader Danielle Smith, former UCP finance minister Travis Toews, Amisk Mayor Bill Rock, and Independent (former UCP) MLA Todd Loewen have put their names forward.

Aheer entered politics in May 2015 as an MLA and was then re-elected for the newly formed Chestermere-Strathmore riding in 2019.

She was Jason Kenney’s former minister of culture, multiculturalism and the status of women, but was critical of Kenney’s actions earlier in the pandemic and was kicked out of cabinet in July, although the premier denied the demotion was punishment for her remarks.

Aheer first made the announcement on Real Talk Live, and told host Ryan Jesperson she wasn’t “100 per cent sure” about entering the race from the start as there’s a lot that comes with being party leader.

However, after talks with family, friends and supporters, she felt as though it was time “to come together” and is excited for the opportunity to “engage with Albertans and gain their trust back.”

