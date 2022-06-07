Man seriously injured and 3 others hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man in his 30s is in serious condition and three others were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Toronto on Monday night.

The crash happened near Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive at around 8:25 p.m. between three vehicles, police said.

Paramedics said they transported a man to a trauma centre and three other patients were taken to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition.

There was no word on how the crash happened.

The roads reopened a short time later.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Black Creek Dr & Trethewey Dr

– road have re-opened#GO1072654

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 7, 2022

