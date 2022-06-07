Man seriously injured and 3 others hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Toronto

Toronto police say a man in his 30s is in serious condition and three others were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Toronto on Monday night.
The crash happened near Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive at around 8:25 p.m. between three vehicles, police said.
Paramedics said they transported a man to a trauma centre and three other patients were taken to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition.
There was no word on how the crash happened.
The roads reopened a short time later.
