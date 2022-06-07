Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man seriously injured and 3 others hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 6:47 am
The scene following a three-vehicle crash near Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive on June 6, 2022. View image in full screen
The scene following a three-vehicle crash near Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive on June 6, 2022. Marc Cormier / Global News

Toronto police say a man in his 30s is in serious condition and three others were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Toronto on Monday night.

The crash happened near Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive at around 8:25 p.m. between three vehicles, police said.

Paramedics said they transported a man to a trauma centre and three other patients were taken to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition.

There was no word on how the crash happened.

Trending Stories

The roads reopened a short time later.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crash tagToronto Collision tagToronto car crash tagBlack Creek Drive tagTrethewey Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers