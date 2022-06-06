Menu

Crime

Durham Regional Police arrest 1 following Ajax, Ont. homicide

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 8:54 pm
Police attended the scene of Durham Region's seventh homicide in 2022. View image in full screen
Police attended the scene of Durham Region's seventh homicide in 2022. Colin Williamson /Global News

Police are investigating after a homicide in Ajax, Ont., reported late Monday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police told Global News they responded to a call around 5:35 p.m. in the area of Kingston and Westney roads in the Town of Ajax.

One person is in custody and police said they are not looking for any other suspects. Durham police said there were no concerns for community safety.

Police seeking information after more than $100K in jewelry stolen from Whitby store

Police did not immediately share information about the victim, suspect or details of how the incident took place.

“We will release more information once it becomes available,” police said.

The killing marks Durham’s seventh homicide of 2022.

Click to play video: 'Human remains found in Uxbridge, Ont., identified as 32-year-old Richmond Hill man' Human remains found in Uxbridge, Ont., identified as 32-year-old Richmond Hill man
Human remains found in Uxbridge, Ont., identified as 32-year-old Richmond Hill man – May 17, 2022
