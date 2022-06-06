Durham Regional Police arrest 1 following Ajax, Ont. homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a homicide in Ajax, Ont., reported late Monday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police told Global News they responded to a call around 5:35 p.m. in the area of Kingston and Westney roads in the Town of Ajax.

One person is in custody and police said they are not looking for any other suspects. Durham police said there were no concerns for community safety.

Police did not immediately share information about the victim, suspect or details of how the incident took place.

“We will release more information once it becomes available,” police said.

The killing marks Durham’s seventh homicide of 2022.

