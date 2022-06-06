Menu

Canada

Oil Kings win 5-4 over Thunderbirds to tie WHL championship series

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2022 6:11 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

Luke Prokop had two goals and two assists and his Edmonton Oil Kings recovered from blowing a two-goal lead in the third period to beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-4 on Sunday and even their Western Hockey League championship series at 1-1.

Luke Prokop had two goals and two assists and his Edmonton Oil Kings recovered from blowing a two-goal lead in the third period to beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-4 on Sunday and even their Western Hockey League championship series at 1-1.
Luke Prokop had two goals and two assists and his Edmonton Oil Kings recovered from blowing a two-goal lead in the third period to beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-4 on Sunday and even their Western Hockey League championship series at 1-1. COURTESY: Andy Devlin/Edmonton Oil Kings

The Oil Kings, who dropped the series opener 2-1 on Saturday at Rogers Place, saw a 4-2 lead evaporate at 2:50 of the final frame, but Brendan Kuny’s goal at 8:46 lifted the Alberta squad to the win.

READ MORE: Oil Kings lose 2-1 to Thunderbirds in Game 1 of WHL championship series

Also scoring for Edmonton were Carter Souch and Justin Sourdif.

Lukas Svejkovsky had two goals for Seattle, with singles added by Matthew Rempe and Jared Davidson. Kevin Korchinski chipped in with two assists.

READ MORE: Oil Kings embracing chance to win WHL championship in series against Thunderbirds

The Oil Kings outshot the Thunderbirds 41-30.

The series shifts to Seattle for Games 3 and 4, with Game 3 on Tuesday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
