Saskatoon Ikea toy contest winner uses winnings to help other kids

An 11-year-old girl from Saskatoon who won an Ikea Soft Toy Drawing Competition is helping other kids with her winnings.

Audrey Rogalski’s toy drawing was among more than 66,000 entries worldwide – it was one of five that were chosen to be made into toys by the Ikea company.

Her peanut butter and jelly toy began selling in stores last October where they sold well all over the world, with at least 7,000 sold across Canada alone, according to Ikea.

“I thought it would be something fun to do, not thinking I would win or anything,” Audrey recalled about submitting her drawing.

“Since the money was earned through an art contest, I wanted (it) to help other kids to have the opportunity to be creative and have fun,” she said.

Audrey and Ikea decided to make a generous donation of $6,665.82 to help other kids pursue their passion for art and creativity like she did. When Ikea asked her which charity she would like to make the donation to – Audrey picked Creative Kids Saskatchewan.

“When we asked her which children’s charity she would like the proceeds to go to she picked Creative Kids,” stated Danielle Rohs, IKEA communications. “(Audrey) had heard about how Creative Kids was helping kids, who faced financial barriers, access cultural activities.”

The donation came as a surprise to the organization especially coming from an 11-year-old girl.

“It was a pleasant surprise to receive a donation in this way,” said Gloria Walsh, Creative Kids Saskatchewan manager. “For a child or youth facing financial or social barriers and being excluded from activities enjoyed by others, having the opportunity to make music, paint, act, or dance builds confidence and provides a feeling of acceptance which can be a life-changing experience for a young person.”

Creative Kids has helped more than 11,000 kids in Saskatchewan since 2010.sorry

