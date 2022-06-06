Charges laid in ‘unprovoked attack’ in Edmonton park

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have laid charges in what appears to be a random stabbing in the southeast over the weekend.

A 24-old-man has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public.

Police said a man approached another man in Weinlos Park around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, stabbed him and fled.

The 36-year-old victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

They call it an unprovoked attack and said the two men did not know each other.

Investigators were searching for a silver Cavalier in connection with the attack and said in a news release Sunday that it had been found.

