Crime

Charges laid in ‘unprovoked attack’ in Edmonton park

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 4:03 pm
Weinlos Park in Edmonton June 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Weinlos Park in Edmonton June 5, 2022. Global News

Edmonton police have laid charges in what appears to be a random stabbing in the southeast over the weekend.

A 24-old-man has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public.

Police said a man approached another man in Weinlos Park around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, stabbed him and fled.

Read more: Man accused of killing girl in southeast Edmonton home pleads not guilty at murder trial

The 36-year-old victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

They call it an unprovoked attack and said the two men did not know each other.

Investigators were searching for a silver Cavalier in connection with the attack and said in a news release Sunday that it had been found.

