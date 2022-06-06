City of Winnipeg to start controlled burns

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg says it will start conducting controlled burns in natural areas throughout the city Monday, weather permitting.

Winnipeg has been conducting controlled burns in the city’s tall grass prairies since 1986.

“Fire plays an important role in the preservation and restoration of prairies,” the city said in a release Monday. “Lack of fire allows weeds to invade these endangered plant communities.”

The city says the controlled burns will be conducted in suitable wind conditions with appropriate fire guards in place.

They’re scheduled to carry on until June 17, as long as weather conditions allow.

More information on Winnipeg’s controlled burns is available on the city’s website.