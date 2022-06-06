Menu

Environment

City of Winnipeg to start controlled burns

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 1:27 pm
A controlled burn at Pike Lake Provincial Park is starting Tuesday, weather permitting.
The City of Winnipeg says it will start its annual controlled burns in areas around the city Tuesday, weather permitting. File / Global News

The City of Winnipeg says it will start conducting controlled burns in natural areas throughout the city Monday, weather permitting.

Winnipeg has been conducting controlled burns in the city’s tall grass prairies since 1986.

Read more: Conservation organization focuses on prairie grasslands in fight against climate change

“Fire plays an important role in the preservation and restoration of prairies,” the city said in a release Monday. “Lack of fire allows weeds to invade these endangered plant communities.”

The city says the controlled burns will be conducted in suitable wind conditions with appropriate fire guards in place.

Read more: Climate change in our backyard — Manitoba begins to grapple with the consequences

They’re scheduled to carry on until June 17, as long as weather conditions allow.

More information on Winnipeg’s controlled burns is available on the city’s website.

