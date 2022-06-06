Heavy rain expected in London, Ont. for Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London-Parkhill-Eastern Middlesex County as significant amounts of rain are expected to fall starting Monday afternoon.

The alert for the London-Middlesex region was issued at 6:51 a.m. on June 6.

Showers and occasional thunderstorms are expected to move across the region as a cold front approaches from the west.

Londoners should anticipate between 25 and 50 mm of rain by Tuesday morning, according to Environment Canada.

Rainfall warnings may be required for some areas as this event draws closer.

However, the precipitation is expected to lift Tuesday according to the alert.

Several tributes are expected Monday in London, Ont., to mark the anniversary of a deadly attack on a Muslim family.

Below is a completed list of Our London Family events occurring around the city:

Our London Family Prayer Service from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Islamic Cemetery

from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Islamic Cemetery Our London Family student walks from the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board will take place throughout the day

from the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board will take place throughout the day Community garden dedication at 1 p.m. at Maple Grove Park 1260 Coronation Dr.

at 1 p.m. at Maple Grove Park 1260 Coronation Dr. Community art gallery launched 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the London Muslim Mosque, dedicated to Our London Family

launched 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the London Muslim Mosque, dedicated to Our London Family Our London Family Vigil, organized by the Youth Coalition Combatting Islamophobia, will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Memorial Plaza (Hyde Park/South Carriage Road)