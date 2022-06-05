Edmonton Oilers trying to avoid being swept in West Final

The Edmonton Oilers are staring up the steepest hill possible.

“It’s a bit of a hole, but there’s no other way to look at it other than one game at a time. I know that always gets said, but that’s what it is,” said defenceman Duncan Keith after Sunday’s practice.

“We were coming off our biggest win of the year a week ago. We know what we have on our team and what we’re capable of.

"It's going to start with one win then carry it from there."

After losing 4-2 to Colorado Saturday night at Rogers Place, the Oilers are facing elimination, down 3-0 in the best-of-seven. In the history of the NHL, a team has trailed 3-0 200 times. Only four have come back to win the series.

“We have a game seven mindset now,” said winger Zach Hyman.

"I think everybody is kind of counting us out. There's no pressure on our end. All the pressure flips to Colorado.

"They're expected to win now, obviously, being up 3-0. For us, it's just get one and go from there."

“They’re expected to win now, obviously, being up 3-0. For us, it’s just get one and go from there.”

The Oilers have been outscored 16-8 in their series and have struggled to generate high-quality scoring chances.

“I think we could probably shoot the puck more, myself included, and then have guys going to the net,” said Keith. “I think if we can get through the neutral zone and establish our forecheck and then get pucks to the net, that’s going to help us.”

“We’re not spending as much time in their zone,” added Hyman. “They’re breaking out really quickly right now. Last game, we were able to stop their breakout better than the previous two and get on the forecheck and hang onto the puck a little bit longer.

“In order for us to have success, we’re going to have to play that heavy game and put some minutes on those skilled defencemen.”

Game 4 will be on 630 CHED Monday with the Face-off Show at 4 p.m. The game will start at 6 p.m.