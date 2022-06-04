Benchmark price of single-family home in Central Okanagan stays steady at $1.13M

Send this page to someone via email

The price of a single-family home in the Central Okanagan dipped in May, if you consider a drop of 0.12 per cent a dip, that is.

This week, the Association of Interior Realtors (AIR) released its monthly report on market statistics, and the benchmark price for a single-family home in the Central Okanagan in May was listed at $1,130,400.

Read more: Okanagan real estate market levelling out after interest rate hike

That’s down $1,400 from $1,131,800 in April, though May’s benchmark price is still up 20 per cent from one year ago.

According to AIR, residential real-estate sales for May suggest that market activity is on a path to normalization, though demand still remains high.

View image in full screen Southern Interior housing statistics for May 2022. Association of Interior Realtors

But also down from one year ago: the number of units sold.

Story continues below advertisement

Across the Southern Interior, sales fell from 19.2 per cent in the Shuswap and Revelstoke to 27.5 per cent in the Central Okanagan. For the North Okanagan, the drop was 20.2 per cent, with the South Okanagan at 22.8 per cent.

2:24 Benchmark interest rate hike expected to normalize Okanagan’s real estate market Benchmark interest rate hike expected to normalize Okanagan’s real estate market

However, AIR says to take those numbers with a pinch of salt.

“While the number of units sold seems like a drop when comparing it to the historically high activity experienced in May 2021, sales across the region really only slid down 1.2 per cent compared to last month,” said AIR president Lyndi Cruickshank.

“At this time, that is a fairer comparison as it compares two normal months rather than comparing one month of unusual real estate movement with one that is within a normalized range. An apples-to-apples comparison, if you will.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:13 Good news and bad news for home buyers in interest rate increases Good news and bad news for home buyers in interest rate increases

Single-family homes

Shuswap/Revelstoke: $750,100

North Okanagan: $807,600

Central Okanagan: $1,130,400

South Okanagan: $826,200

Townhomes

Shuswap/Revelstoke: $594,100

North Okanagan: $633,600

Central Okanagan: $829,800

South Okanagan: $606,200

Condos / Apartments

Shuswap/Revelstoke: $449,800

North Okanagan: $342,600

Central Okanagan: $551,800

South Okanagan: $433,800

4:12 New B.C. real estate rules recommended New B.C. real estate rules recommended – May 28, 2022

While AIR noted that the benchmark price for homes in the Southern Interior held their prices, the greatest increase came from condominiums in the North Okanagan, which jumped up 30.9 per cent from one year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s important for buyers and sellers alike to understand that sales are not the same thing as value. The value of homes in the region remains steady and hasn’t gone down, despite sales — which is the number of homes sold — dipping slightly,” said Cruickshank.

“Demand remains high in the region, even with the tightening of mortgage rates. Hopefully, we will see even more inventory coming onto the market in the warm summer months to help meet that demand.”

2:12 Recommendations issued to try to bring calm to B.C.’s often overheated real estate sector Recommendations issued to try to bring calm to B.C.’s often overheated real estate sector – May 26, 2022