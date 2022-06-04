SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Quebec reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to decline

By staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2022 4:20 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 indicators are down in most parts of the country' COVID-19 indicators are down in most parts of the country
WATCH: COVID-19 indicators are down in most parts of the country

The current wave of COVID-19 continues to recede in Quebec.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, the number of patients in hospital due to COVID-19 rose from 1,067 to 1,038, and there are 28 people in intensive care, the same number as the day before.

Eleven new deaths were added to the death toll. Quebec now counts 15,446 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials also reports 568 new cases Saturday. Authorities have identified more than 1.06 million infections since the start of the pandemic.

The case number listed is however not representative of the situation since access to screening centers is restricted to priority groups.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the VaccinTrackerQC site, 5,811 vaccine doses have been administered in the past 24 hours, largely second booster doses.

The percentage of people aged five and over who received a first dose is 91.50 per cent.

It is also reported that 87.84 per cent of eligible Quebecers received a second dose and that 59.69 per cent received a first booster dose and 13.27 per cent received a second booster dose.

Among those aged 60 and over, the percentage of people who received a fourth dose is 42.5 per cent.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
