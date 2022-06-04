Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Health

Interior Health issues street-level drug alert for Kelowna and Vernon

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 4, 2022 3:17 pm
Interior Health says multiple samples of meth in Kelowna and Vernon have been found to contain benzodiazepine. View image in full screen
Interior Health says multiple samples of meth in Kelowna and Vernon have been found to contain benzodiazepine. Interior Health

An alert for street-level drugs has been issued for Kelowna and Vernon.

Interior Health, which issued the alert on Friday, says multiple samples of street-level meth in those two Okanagan cities have been found to contain benzodiazepine.

According to IH, the drug is being sold as ‘side’ (meth) and appears as a colourless crystal. The potential effects of ingesting the drug include sleepiness, memory loss, altered thinking, delusions of safety or sobriety, risky behaviour and passing out.

Read more: Emergency room doctor sounds alarm about Kelowna General Hospital being overcapacity, understaffed

“Naloxone will not reverse the effects of benzos,” warned Interior Health.

Further, IH says many types of benzos cause a strong feeling when inhaled, and that taking multiple doses will cause more undesirable effects.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It also said:

  • Sedation can last minutes to hours
  • If you don’t use benzos, this will have a stronger effect
  • If someone passes out from meth, make sure they can breathe and don’t leave them alone
  • Naloxone will not work on benzos, but always give naloxone when in doubt
  • Benzos can cause intense withdrawal symptoms

More information about the drug alerts in Kelowna and Vernon can be found on Interior Health’s website.

Click to play video: 'Decriminalization plan for B.C. drug users' Decriminalization plan for B.C. drug users
Decriminalization plan for B.C. drug users
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagVernon tagMeth tagInterior Health tagdrug alert tagbenzodiazepine tagbenzos tagInterior Health drug alert tagstreet level drugs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers