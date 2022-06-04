Interior Health issues street-level drug alert for Kelowna and Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

An alert for street-level drugs has been issued for Kelowna and Vernon.

Interior Health, which issued the alert on Friday, says multiple samples of street-level meth in those two Okanagan cities have been found to contain benzodiazepine.

According to IH, the drug is being sold as ‘side’ (meth) and appears as a colourless crystal. The potential effects of ingesting the drug include sleepiness, memory loss, altered thinking, delusions of safety or sobriety, risky behaviour and passing out.

“Naloxone will not reverse the effects of benzos,” warned Interior Health.

Further, IH says many types of benzos cause a strong feeling when inhaled, and that taking multiple doses will cause more undesirable effects.

It also said:

Sedation can last minutes to hours

If you don’t use benzos, this will have a stronger effect

If someone passes out from meth, make sure they can breathe and don’t leave them alone

Naloxone will not work on benzos, but always give naloxone when in doubt

Benzos can cause intense withdrawal symptoms

More information about the drug alerts in Kelowna and Vernon can be found on Interior Health’s website.

