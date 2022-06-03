Woman critically injured after crash involving motorcycle, car in Toronto

A woman has critical injuries after a motorcycle collided with a car in Toronto on Friday, officials say.
Toronto police said the collision happened in the area of Gerrard Street East and Ladykirk Avenue, which is just west of Woodbine Avenue.
A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News their crews were called to the scene at 2:42 p.m.
The spokesperson said a woman was taken to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
It’s not yet clear if the injured woman was riding the motorcycle, in the car, or if she was a pedestrian in the area.
