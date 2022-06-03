Menu

Canada

Woman critically injured after crash involving motorcycle, car in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 3:49 pm
The scene of the crash in the area of Gerrard Street East and Ladykirk Avenue. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash in the area of Gerrard Street East and Ladykirk Avenue. Global News

A woman has critical injuries after a motorcycle collided with a car in Toronto on Friday, officials say.

Toronto police said the collision happened in the area of Gerrard Street East and Ladykirk Avenue, which is just west of Woodbine Avenue.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News their crews were called to the scene at 2:42 p.m.

The spokesperson said a woman was taken to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

It’s not yet clear if the injured woman was riding the motorcycle, in the car, or if she was a pedestrian in the area.

