London, Ont. police seek hit-and-run suspect

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run.

Police say around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, a man was struck by the open door of a moving vehicle in the area of Byron Avenue and Birch Street, which is near Horton Street East and Wharncliffe Road South.

The driver reportedly opened the door of the vehicle, got into an argument with the victim, reversed the car and hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle is described as a small black hatchback, possibly a Mazda, with winter tires.

The driver is described as a man between 30 and 40 years old with short, dark hair wearing a button-down shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).