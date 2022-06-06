Okanagan weather: Warmer days for the first full week of June

Send this page to someone via email

After a wet finish to the weekend, warmer days will roll into the Okanagan.

On Monday clouds will make way for sunshine by late morning.

Temperatures climb toward the mid 20s C before falling toward single digits Monday night.

View image in full screen A beautiful, bright, mostly sunny day is headed to the Okanagan on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

Mostly sunny skies return to the region on Tuesday as the mercury makes it back toward 23 C before the chance of showers rolls through early Wednesday before some afternoon clearing.

The heat sticks around through the rest of the first full work week of June under mostly cloudy skies with the risk of rain returning to finish the week on Friday.

The second weekend of the month will bring with it a chance of showers with daytime highs back around 22 C.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

