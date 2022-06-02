Manitoba reports rise in COVID-19 deaths, 120 new hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba saw a rise in reported COVID-19 deaths last week, according to provincial health data.

The province’s latest epidemiology update shows 15 new deaths were reported between May 22 and 28, up from six reported the week earlier.

But Manitoba’s total COVID-19 deaths recorded since March 2020 rose to 1,980 in the latest report — an increase of 52 over the previous week.

The government has previously told Global News the number of deaths fluctuates as previous cases are confirmed or removed from the list.

Information about COVID-19 deaths, including age, gender and health region, is no longer included in the province’s weekly updates.

The government’s latest data shows 120 people with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital last week, including nine into intensive care units.

The May 15-21 update reported 122 new hospitalizations and 21 ICU admissions due to the virus.

The province no longer reports the total number of people currently in hospital or ICU as a result of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the province says 416 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported last week, a drop from 537 the week before.

With an average of 621 tests completed a day, the positivity rate of lab tests fell to 13 per cent from 15.4 per cent the previous week.

But provincial case counts no longer necessarily give an accurate picture of active infection rates because the government has significantly scaled back testing and doesn’t include the results of tests done at home.

Health officials said three new outbreaks were reported at long-term care homes between May 22 and 28. New outbreaks were also reported at hospitals in Erickson, Wawanesa, Altona, and the Victoria General Hospital in Winnipeg.