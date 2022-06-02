Morning news rewind: Thursday, June 2

Send this page to someone via email

Mine safety competition, international travel, spring seeding update and Penny in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, June 2, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan Mining Association rescue skills competition

An important, but often overlooked, aspect of mining is rescue operations.

Mine rescue workers from across Saskatchewan are taking part in a competition where they will put their skills to the test.

Chris Stansfield from the Saskatchewan Mining Association discusses the importance of rescue operations and safety in mines.

International travel picking up: Travel Tips

More people are heading to international destinations as travel restrictions ease.

Travel advisor Shammi Rathwell with Ixtapa Travel was recently in Greece and Malta and talks about her trip.

She also looks at the current state of international travel during this era of wait times and extra paperwork.

Weather conditions, rising costs impacting spring seeding

It’s been a challenging season so far for Saskatchewan farmers.

Spring seeding is well below the five-year average, moisture levels continue to create challenges and on top of that, rising fuel and fertilizer costs are adding to the stress.

Glenn Wright, who farms near Delisle, updates his progress with spring seeding and the challenges he faces.

Penny seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Penny is an 18-month-old shepherd cross who is in need of a new home.

New Hope Dog Rescue executive director Sandra Archibald describes the type of home and family life that would best suit her.

She also goes over what is new at the shelter in Adopt a Pet.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, June 2

A mix of sun and cloud as temperatures head into the low 20s.

