Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Minimum wage bill and others expected to pass before Manitoba legislature break

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2022 2:23 pm
Politicians at the Manitoba legislature are expected to pass a number of bills into law Wednesday evening before starting the summer break. View image in full screen
Politicians at the Manitoba legislature are expected to pass a number of bills into law Wednesday evening before starting the summer break. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Politicians at the Manitoba legislature are expected to pass a number of bills into law Wednesday evening before starting their summer break.

Among the bills expected to go to a final vote is one that would let the government raise the minimum wage above the $12.35 an hour that is scheduled to take effect in October.

Read more: Manitoba proposes path to increase minimum wage above inflation

The government has said it wants to remain competitive with other provinces and will determine a new minimum wage after consulting business and labour representatives.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba proposes path to increase minimum wage above inflation' Manitoba proposes path to increase minimum wage above inflation
Manitoba proposes path to increase minimum wage above inflation

Another bill up for a final vote would repeal an earlier bill that imposed a wage freeze on some public-sector workers.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba’s premier says minimum wage must stay competitive

Many other bills do not go to a final vote until the legislature resumes in the fall, including one that would loosen restrictions on the cosmetic use of lawn pesticides.

The Progressive Conservative government has been trailing the Opposition New Democrats in opinion polls, and an election is scheduled for Oct. 3 of next year.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Minimum Wage tagManitoba NDP tagManitoba Legislature tagManitoba Government tagManitoba Progressive Conservatives tagSummer break tagManitoba minimum wage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers