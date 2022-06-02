Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Wet, cloudy finish to the week

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 2:30 pm
5 to 20 millimetres of rain is possible in some areas. View image in full screen
Fiuve to 20 millimetres of rain is possible in some areas on Sunday. SkyTracker Weather

The forecast for Thursday will see a chance of showers pick up later in the day, as temperatures climb back into the 20s for the afternoon.

However, pockets of rain and thunderstorms will slide back in on Friday to finish the week, with the mercury starting in the low double digits before reaching the high teens.

Rain ramps up to finish the week on Friday with the risk of thunderstorms. View image in full screen
Rain ramps up to finish the week on Friday with the risk of thunderstorms. SkyTracker Weather

The first weekend of June will start out under mostly cloudy skies on Saturday morning before a risk of rain returns midday.

For Sunday, the chance of showers picks back up with another system passing by, as daytime highs over the weekend hover around the mid-to-upper teens.

Moisture will linger into the work week ahead, with afternoon temperatures making it into the high teens on Monday before returning to the 20s mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

