Okanagan weather: Wet, cloudy finish to the week

The forecast for Thursday will see a chance of showers pick up later in the day, as temperatures climb back into the 20s for the afternoon.
However, pockets of rain and thunderstorms will slide back in on Friday to finish the week, with the mercury starting in the low double digits before reaching the high teens.
The first weekend of June will start out under mostly cloudy skies on Saturday morning before a risk of rain returns midday.
For Sunday, the chance of showers picks back up with another system passing by, as daytime highs over the weekend hover around the mid-to-upper teens.
Moisture will linger into the work week ahead, with afternoon temperatures making it into the high teens on Monday before returning to the 20s mid-week.
