1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Saskatoon house fire

A Saskatoon man is dead after a house fire early Wednesday morning.

At around 1:40 a.m., Saskatoon Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire in the 1700 block of Avenue G North, sending three fire engines, one ladder truck and one rescue unit.

Upon arrival, fire crews found two residents at the home, one of which was found unresponsive in a basement bedroom.

The 64-year-old man was removed from the basement and fire crews started CPR until an ambulance arrived.

He was taken to St. Paul’s hospital but died from his injuries.

The other resident sustained minor injury and remained at the scene.

The fire was contained to the bedroom and was quickly extinguished.

A fire investigator and arson investigator were called to the scene and determined the fire to be accidental.

The investigation has since concluded, and fire damage is estimated at $25,000.

