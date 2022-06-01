Cobourg police seek suspect who shot home surveillance camera

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Cobourg, Ont., are searching for a suspect who shot a home surveillance camera on May 30.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 4:20 a.m. officers were called to a residence in the area of Carlisle Street and Westwood Drive following a report of a person with a firearm.

Police say home surveillance video footage shows an unknown male suspect walking around the property. He then points and shoots an imitation firearm directly at the home surveillance camera.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was also seen attempting to open the door of the home.

Officers searched the area with the assistance of the Port Hope Police Service and conducted a community canvass.

Police say a person of interest has since been identified, however, the name of the individual was not released.

The person of interest is described as having a thin build and average height. He wearing a light-coloured hoodie, light-coloured pants with a dark stripe down the leg, and dark-coloured gloves, and was carrying a cross-drawn fanny pack. He was also barefoot at the time.

A community canvass will be conducted in the surrounding areas on Wednesday.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage in the area is asked to contact acting Det. James Egas at 905-372-6821 ext. 2202 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by phone by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca