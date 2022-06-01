N.B. announces $20M for low-income residents as inflation rises across Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick government has announced $20 million in financial relief for low-income families, individuals and seniors as costs of living rise in the province and across the country.

The fund was named the Emergency Fuel and Food Benefit, to reflect skyrocketing prices of gas and groceries hit in the past month, the province announced in a morning release.

Premier Blaine Higgs said Wednesday the current economic situation is having “a severe impact” on residents.

“It is essential for the provincial government to provide the appropriate relief for those in need,” he said in a statement.

Read more: Climbing checkout costs are pushing more New Brunswickers to food banks

It will offer a one-time payment of $225 to individuals or $450 to families who are already receive low income or housing benefits through Social Development.

Story continues below advertisement

The province said more than 75,000 New Brunswickers are eligible.

An additional $1 million is being budgeted for food banks through Food Depot Alimentaire, the province said in the release. The funding is to help food banks meet increased demand, and it’s the second million-dollar donation of this type since March, .

Previously, New Brunswick announced an increase in social assistance rates of 3.8 per cent.

More to come.