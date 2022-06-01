Menu

Canada

N.B. announces $20M for low-income residents as inflation rises across Canada

By The Staff Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 10:16 am
Click to play video: 'Canadians feeling the pinch as inflation rate soars to new 31-year high' Canadians feeling the pinch as inflation rate soars to new 31-year high
The cost of living further squeezing Canadians' wallets, as the inflation rate soared to 6.8 per cent in April, a new 31-year high. Eric Sorensen looks at how consumers and businesses are coping with rising food prices, and what it may take to cool inflation – May 18, 2022

The New Brunswick government has announced $20 million in financial relief for low-income families, individuals and seniors as costs of living rise in the province and across the country.

The fund was named the Emergency Fuel and Food Benefit, to reflect skyrocketing prices of gas and groceries hit in the past month, the province announced in a morning release.

Premier Blaine Higgs said Wednesday the current economic situation is having “a severe impact” on residents.

“It is essential for the provincial government to provide the appropriate relief for those in need,” he said in a statement.

Read more: Climbing checkout costs are pushing more New Brunswickers to food banks

It will offer a one-time payment of $225 to individuals or $450 to families who are already receive low income or housing benefits through Social Development.

The province said more than 75,000 New Brunswickers are eligible.

An additional $1 million is being budgeted for food banks through Food Depot Alimentaire, the province said in the release. The funding is to help food banks meet increased demand, and it’s the second million-dollar donation of this type since March, .

Previously, New Brunswick announced an increase in social assistance rates of 3.8 per cent.

More to come.

