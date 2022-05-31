Peterborough teen arrested for choking in domestic dispute: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough teenager was arrested Monday following a domestic dispute that turned violent.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:30 p.m., police received several 911 calls about two people involved in a domestic dispute in the area of Hopkins Avenue and Monaghan Road.

Officers arrived and learned that the dispute turned physical between a male and female.

A 15-year-old Peterborough boy was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm — choke, suffocate or strangle

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 27.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act , the name of a young person cannot be released.

