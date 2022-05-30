Manitoba announces bill allowing people access to partner’s violent history

Send this page to someone via email

The province is putting forward a new law that will help protect Manitobans from intimate partner violence.

Manitoba’s version of Clare’s Law — or Bill 43 — gives people access to their partner’s violent history as a preventive measure against harm.

“Manitoba has some of the highest rates of intimate partner violence and family violence in Canada,” said Families Minister Rochelle Squires. “These types of violence primarily affect women and girls, disproportionally affect those living in rural, remote and northern communities, Indigenous people, people of colour and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.”

Details regarding domestic, family and sexual violence will be available under the province’s take on Clare’s Law.

According to Squires, Manitoba will have a first-of-its-kind disclose and support approach, wherein public or community-based supports will be available for those who need them.

“We are pleased that community-based supports will be woven into the process and that sexual violence will be in scope,” said Signy Arnason, associate executive director of the Canadian Centre for Child Protection. “It is critically important for parents to be able to obtain essential information to help protect their child and this legislation will do just that.”

The act is to take effect within the next 18 months, allowing experts more time to consult and refine the law’s intricacies before its official proclamation.