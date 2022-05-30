Menu

Health

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Health Unit advising residents to test well water regularly

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 5:18 pm
water from a tap running into a glass View image in full screen
water running from a faucette into a glass. Getty Images

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is advising residents with wells to have their water tested at least three times a year.

Spring, with heavy rains is a good time to test for bacteria according to the health unit, stating that bacteria may not impact the taste of colour of the water.

Read more: Liquid manure from B.C. floods may have contaminated some Lower Mainland wells

A malfunctioning sewage disposal system could be a source of contamination for well water and Public Health recommends a long list of items that shouldn’t be disposed in waste water like fats, oils, grease, tampons and cat litter.

The district health unit says conserving water can help residents sewage disposal systems continue to operate properly.

Read more: Not clear how private wells are becoming contaminated with bacteria, Town of Quispamsis says

Laundry should be spread out through the week, minimize the length of showers and make sure taps and toilettes don’t leak or run are the suggestions the unit is making for residents to be aware of.

The health unit also recommends regular inspections of the the septic tank.

 

