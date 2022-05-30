Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Health Unit advising residents to test well water regularly

Send this page to someone via email

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is advising residents with wells to have their water tested at least three times a year.

Spring, with heavy rains is a good time to test for bacteria according to the health unit, stating that bacteria may not impact the taste of colour of the water.

A malfunctioning sewage disposal system could be a source of contamination for well water and Public Health recommends a long list of items that shouldn’t be disposed in waste water like fats, oils, grease, tampons and cat litter.

The district health unit says conserving water can help residents sewage disposal systems continue to operate properly.

Story continues below advertisement

Laundry should be spread out through the week, minimize the length of showers and make sure taps and toilettes don’t leak or run are the suggestions the unit is making for residents to be aware of.

The health unit also recommends regular inspections of the the septic tank.