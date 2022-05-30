Manitoba proposes path to increase minimum wage above inflation

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is preparing to increase the province’s minimum wage.

The wage is automatically adjusted under provincial law every October to match inflation.

A bill now before the legislature would give the provincial cabinet the authority to order an even higher increase in years when inflation runs above five per cent.

Manitoba is currently scheduled to raise its minimum wage to $12.35 an hour Oct. 1.

That would be the lowest in Canada, as Saskatchewan recently announced it is raising its minimum wage to $13 an hour this fall and to $15 in 2024.

Premier Heather Stefanson said last week Manitoba would take steps to ensure the province does not fall behind others.

