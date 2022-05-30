Menu

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Manitoba proposes path to increase minimum wage above inflation

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2022 4:13 pm
The Manitoba government is preparing to increase the province's minimum wage. View image in full screen
The Manitoba government is preparing to increase the province's minimum wage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The Manitoba government is preparing to increase the province’s minimum wage.

The wage is automatically adjusted under provincial law every October to match inflation.

A bill now before the legislature would give the provincial cabinet the authority to order an even higher increase in years when inflation runs above five per cent.

Read more: Manitoba’s premier says minimum wage must stay competitive

Manitoba is currently scheduled to raise its minimum wage to $12.35 an hour Oct. 1.

Trending Stories

That would be the lowest in Canada, as Saskatchewan recently announced it is raising its minimum wage to $13 an hour this fall and to $15 in 2024.

Premier Heather Stefanson said last week Manitoba would take steps to ensure the province does not fall behind others.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s premier says minimum wage must stay competitive' Manitoba’s premier says minimum wage must stay competitive
Manitoba’s premier says minimum wage must stay competitive
© 2022 The Canadian Press
