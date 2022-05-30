Menu

Canada

Nexus waitlist reaches nearly 300K as Canadian offices still closed: CBSA

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2022 10:13 am
Things to keep in mind before boarding your next flight
WATCH: Things to keep in mind before boarding your next flight – May 22, 2022

Canada’s backlog of Nexus applications has ballooned into the hundreds of thousands, despite a sharp downturn in applicants during the pandemic.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says more than 295,000 Nexus applications have yet to be processed due to ongoing office closures prompted by COVID-19.

Would-be cardholders in the program, which allows pre-approved Canadians to pass through separate, speedy lines when travelling to the United States, must be risk-assessed by both the CBSA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Read more: International flight delays have jumped by factor of 275 at Toronto Pearson Airport

The American agency reopened its Nexus enrollment centres for applicant interviews on April 19, but centres in Canada remain closed after shuttering in March 2020.

The resulting backlog means some Nexus members are struggling to book sit-downs before their cards expire, as Canadian residents hoping to renew their status can only schedule interviews in fewer than a dozen border community offices where slots are few.

The CBSA says in an email that Canada and the U.S. are in discussions about when to reopen Canadian enrollment centres.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
