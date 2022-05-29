Penticton Regional Hospital major expansion complete

Send this page to someone via email

The major expansion at Penticton Regional Hospital is complete as final renovations wrap up at the David E. Kampe Tower.

The six-storey tower opened in April 2019 with enhanced care spaces, including single-patient rooms, large operating rooms and state-of-the-art equipment.

“Patients in Penticton and the South Okanagan-Similkameen region will have access to public health care in modern surroundings at the fully completed tower,” said Minister of Health Adrian Dix in a press release.

“Our government proudly supports this project and I thank everyone involved in making it happen.”

The second phase of the project included a major expansion to the emergency department, the addition of a new hospital pharmacy and a 480-stall parkade.

“I am grateful to everyone involved in the David E. Kampe Tower project, from our health-care workers to the project team and all the construction partners,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown in the press release.

“There was tremendous collaboration and effort to complete both phases. People in the south Okanagan and Similkameen now have a world-class health-care facility that matches the skill of the people who work there.”

The project also received a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Canada Gold certification, acknowledging the project has achieved its environmental design goals for new construction and major renovation projects.

The tower was named after a large donor — local businessperson and philanthropist David E. Kampe, who died in 2019.

“This project has been an incredible journey for Penticton Regional Hospital,” said Interior Health executive director of clinical operations Carl Meadows.

“It has truly changed the way we deliver health care in the region. David Kampe wanted this facility to be like a five-star hotel and at the grand opening, he told me it was indeed that beautiful. He would be thrilled with the difference this facility has made in people’s lives, from patients to staff and physicians. It’s been a wonderful addition to the south Okanagan.”

The project was completed in partnership with EllisDon within a budget of $308 million.

The budget was shared between the provincial government, the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District, Interior Health and South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.

