Man wanted after young woman sexually assaulted in west Edmonton

Edmonton police are searching for a suspect after a women was followed and attacked while walking down a street in west Edmonton Thursday night.

The 19-year-old woman was walking along 156 Street between 92 Avenue and 93A Avenue in the Meadowlark area when the sexual assault happened, Edmonton police said.

It was just before 8:30 p.m. when a man sitting on the step of a nearby home reportedly called out to her. The woman continued to walk away when police said she noticed the man was following her.

“Moments later he attacked her from behind and assaulted her,” police said, adding another person nearby saw it happen and called out.

“The male subsequently released the woman and fled northbound down the alley off of 92 Avenue,” police added.

The man and young woman were not known to one another.

The suspect is described as a 30- to 40-year-old man who is approximately five-feet, nine-inches tall with a muscular build and tattoos on both arms. He was reportedly wearing a blue t-shirt and white pants at the time of the attack.

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact police as soon as possible.

Residents, business owners and drivers who were in the area are also asked to review their CCTV, doorbell and dash cam footage for anyone matching the suspect’s description.

Anyone with information can contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.