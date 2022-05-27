Semi-annual trunk sale in Kelowna this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Love hunting for deals? A trunk sale in Kelowna this weekend may offer some thrilling finds.

Organized by the Regional Waste Reduction Office, the semi-annual Trunk Sale will run from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Okanagan College on KLO Road.

The waste reduction office says it’s the largest garage sale in the Central Okanagan, with more than 150 vendors selling “stuff straight from the trunks of their vehicles.”

“The trunk sale model is unique in these parts: A mega garage sale from the backs of vehicles, one convenient location, tons of bargains,” said Rae Stewart, a waste reduction facilitator with the regional district.

“It’s a family-friendly way to spend a Saturday morning. And after a two-year hiatus due to all things COVID, we’re hoping for a great turnout this weekend.”

Stewart says with so many vendors in one spot, there’s “no need to drive around from community to community and sale to sale. You can have a more focused garage sale experience and save on time and gas.”

After the sale ends, Stewart says vendors can donate their items to local charities instead of taking them home. Volunteers with the Kelowna and District SHARE Society and Canadian Diabetes Association will be on hand to accept donations.

For more information on the trunk sale, visit the Regional District’s website.

