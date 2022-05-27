COVID-19: HKPR active cases drop to 71, new hospitalized case in Haliburton County

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 78 new cases of COVID-19 over the last week, according to data released on Friday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 2:40 p.m.:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 71 — up from 70 reported on May 25 but down from 95 reported on May 20. The 78 new cases since May 20 include 20 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 56 in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County.

Among the 71 active cases as of Friday, there are 20 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 49 in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County. The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 121 cumulative — unchanged since May 18. There have been 44 lab-confirmed deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 25 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 17 in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County. From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, 2022, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 139 reported so far in 2022 — one more since May 20 — with 64 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 66 in Northumberland County and eight in Haliburton County (one more). There have been 27 intensive care unit admissions in 2022. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported one patient as of noon Friday. COVID-19 was not identified as the primary cause of admission in the cases. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 5,544 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 9,317 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 2,751 cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 645 cases this year.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks have been reported since May 20.

Active outbreaks as of Friday afternoon:

Extendicare Port Hope: Declared May 8 and is facility-wide.

Declared May 8 and is facility-wide. Landmark Assisted Living Retirement Home in Cobourg: Declared Friday.

in Cobourg: Declared Friday. Cobourg Retirement Residence . Declared May 19 and is facility-wide.

. Declared May 19 and is facility-wide. Christian Horizons group home in Cobourg: Declared Monday, May 16.

group home in Cobourg: Declared Monday, May 16. Palisade Gardens Retirement Home in Cobourg: Declared April 30.

in Cobourg: Declared April 30. Victoria Manor (Victoria house) long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared May 2.

Outbreaks declared lifted since May 20:

Regency Retirement Community in Port Hope: Declared April 29 and lifted on May 24.

in Port Hope: Declared April 29 and lifted on May 24. Gardens of Haliburton retirement home in Haliburton: Declared April 27 and lifted on May 23.

retirement home in Haliburton: Declared April 27 and lifted on May 23. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay: Declared May 14 in the medical north unit. The outbreak was lifted on May 24.

in Lindsay: Declared May 14 in the medical north unit. The outbreak was lifted on May 24. Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford: Declared May 2 and lifted on May 23.