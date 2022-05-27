Menu

Canada

Power outages planned for parts of Kingston, Ont. Sunday

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 1:23 pm
CKWS TV

Utilities Kingston customers near CFB Kingston and Barriefield Village will be without power for roughly three hours Sunday morning.

The planned power outage is set to begin at 8 a.m.

The outage is to allow workers to install new overhead electrical distribution lines and equipment for Kingston Hydro Corporation, the local electricity distributor.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. planning committee hears details on proposed development for Frontenac Mall

“Utilities Kingston is committed to managing and maintaining local infrastructure to ensure reliable utility services, and to support the growth and development of the local community. The project helps to ensure a reliable source of electricity to its electricity customers.,” a Utilities Kingston news release said.

Utilities Kingston suggests those who depend on electrically-powered medical equipment to have a backup phone that does not require electricity, an uninterruptible power supply, backup generator, or to have alternative arrangements in place.

