32-year-old Ajax man dead after single-vehicle collision in Whitby: OPP

A 32-year-old man from Ajax is dead after a single-vehicle collision on an off-ramp of Highway 407 in Whitby, police say.

In a video posted to twitter on Friday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision occurred on the eastbound Highway 407 off ramp to Lakeridge Road.

Schmidt said officers received reports at around 6 a.m. Friday, of a black pickup truck in a “steep ditch” on the east side of Lakeridge Road at the end of the ramp.

“EMS got to the scene located one male occupant inside that vehicle and he was pronounced deceased,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said officers are looking into whether alcohol and the lack of seatbelt use were contributing factors in the collision.

According to Schmidt, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Whitby OPP.

Update: 32 year old man from Ajax pronounced deceased at the scene. #WhitbyOPP investigating if alcohol or apparant lack of occupant restraints contributed to the collision. Any witness are asked to call police at 905-668-3388 pic.twitter.com/BtjM9NqLLL — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) May 27, 2022